Body cam footage shows deadly encounter between police, "No Shoot Zone" activist

BALTIMORE — Body worn camera footage shows Sunday's deadly encounter between Baltimore Police and a community activist.

Up until the video's release, there were limited details on what led up to the officer involved shooting.

What we did know is that officers were called to the corner of West Lafayette North Fulton Avenue, for reports of a man holding a knife to a woman's neck.

Officer Zachary Rutherford was one of the first to arrive on scene.

The video shows Tyree Moorehead, 46, standing over top of the sitting woman wielding a butcher's knife near her head. He then falls on top of her, prompting Rutherford to fire several shots.

Upon being hit, Moorhead rolls over with knife still in hand and ultimately dies.

Several people in the neighborhood previously told WMAR-2 News they saw Moorehead walking around with knives trying to attack people.

When Moorehead saw the woman walking, they say he ran her down and began attacking.

Police said Tuesday that Moorehead was not known to the woman, and that she was just headed to the grocery store when he "accosted" her.

"It's clear the officer saved this lady's life," said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Tuesday.

Moorehead's father told us he questions the officer's actions.

“I think it was overkill and it shouldn’t have went that far,” said Carlton Moorehead.

Carlton claims his son had been suffering from a mental health crisis, and that police wrongly handled the situation.

“If they carry all situations like that with people with mental problems, we got too many people in this city with mental problems, you gone kill all of them,” Carlton said.

Moorehead was well known in the community for promoting "No Shoot Zones."

The NAACP issued a statement following the video's release, and said they would conduct their own investigation into the incident.

"The life of a community member was lost on Sunday and that is never a situation to be taken lightly," says Nicole Chang, NAACP Criminal Justice and Public Safety Chair. "This incident is an opportunity for us to have an open and honest conversation in our community, with BPD and with City leadership about how we can provide the best possible support for loved ones and community members that may be experiencing a mental health crisis."

The departmental shooting remains under investigation by the offices of the Maryland Attorney General and Baltimore City State's Attorney. Rutherford has been with Baltimore Police since March, and previously served with the Maryland Transportation Authority for three-years.

To watch the full video, click here. Be warned it is extremely graphic.