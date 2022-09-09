Police cleared in deadly shooting of armed man who allegedly killed mother last year in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — No charges will be filed against police officers that were involved in a deadly shooting that took place last year in Glen Burnie.

On November 28, Anne Arundel County Corporal J. Burger fatally shot Digno Ramon Yorro, Jr. inside a townhouse on Braden Loop, when he refused to drop a knife.

Police were initially called to the location after Yorro allegedly chased his fiance from the home with a knife.

The fiance expressed concern for the safety of Yorro's elderly mother who lived there, and had recently been reported missing by other family members.

Yorro had apparently told his fiance that he and his mother had gotten into a fight the night prior. She told police about seeing blood scattered around the house.

When trying to look inside the garage for the mother, the fiance said Yorro threatened her with a knife.

Arriving officers had to break down the front door of the home when they got on scene, because Yorro wouldn't answer.

Once inside, Yorro had knife in hand leading to a brief standoff with police.

After several ignored requests to let go of the weapon, police fired beanbags which appeared to have no effect.

Police then moved onto the taser, which also failed to disarm Yorro.

Despite being tased, police body cam footage shows Yorro still on his feet walking towards officers with the knife.

Corporal Burger resorts to his handgun, shooting and killing him.

Following the encounter, officers searched the garage and found Yorro's mother dead. She'd been stabbed multiple times.

Following an investigation from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to press charges against the officers.

The full body-worn camera video can be watched by clicking here.