Deputy cleared in shooting death of wanted man armed with kitchen knife

Deputy Domenic Mash was part of a regional fugitive task force tasked with arresting Hamed Ghorouni Delcheh on a warrant related to a 2020 home invasion.
Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General<br/><br/>
(Left) Enlarged image from a neighbor’s home security camera showing Delcheh as he began running up Garth Terrace, after an officer attempted to use a Taser on him.<br/><br/>(Right) Photo of the knife found near Delcheh after the shooting.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 12:19:45-04

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy will not be charged for the shooting death of a man last summer.

Deputy Domenic Mash was part of a regional fugitive task force tasked with arresting Hamed Ghorouni Delcheh on a warrant related to a 2020 home invasion.

Delcheh's father helped Mash locate his son, and even tried getting him to surrender.

Those attempts failed, however, and Delcheh instead armed himself with a kitchen knife before jumping from a window of the townhouse he was staying at.

When Mash tried chasing Delcheh down, he allegedly charged at him with the knife.

As result Mash fired eight times killing Delcheh.

Another person, who police initially said assisted in efforts to apprehend Delcheh, was also wounded in the process.

Officials would not confirm whether that person was Delcheh's father.

On Wednesday the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office released an interim report on the incident.

They concluded in part "it would be difficult for the State to prove that Deputy Mash did not act in self-defense, defense of others, or pursuant to law-enforcement justification."

The full report can be read here.

