Deputy cleared in shooting death of wanted man armed with kitchen knife

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy will not be charged for the shooting death of a man last summer.

Deputy Domenic Mash was part of a regional fugitive task force tasked with arresting Hamed Ghorouni Delcheh on a warrant related to a 2020 home invasion.

Delcheh's father helped Mash locate his son, and even tried getting him to surrender.

Those attempts failed, however, and Delcheh instead armed himself with a kitchen knife before jumping from a window of the townhouse he was staying at.

When Mash tried chasing Delcheh down, he allegedly charged at him with the knife.

As result Mash fired eight times killing Delcheh.

Another person, who police initially said assisted in efforts to apprehend Delcheh, was also wounded in the process.

Officials would not confirm whether that person was Delcheh's father.

On Wednesday the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office released an interim report on the incident.

They concluded in part "it would be difficult for the State to prove that Deputy Mash did not act in self-defense, defense of others, or pursuant to law-enforcement justification."

