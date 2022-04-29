Report finds no evidence of MDTA officer acting negligently, recklessly leading up to deadly pursuit

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has released their report on a deadly police involved pursuit that happened last October.

Investigators found no evidence that MDTA officer Theodore Jeremenko acted negligently or recklessly when he chased a car driven by Jawuan James Ginyard, who went through a red light at the intersection of I-395 and Conway Street.

After being followed for a short period of time, Ginyard pulled his car over just long enough for Jermenko to read off the tag.

Ginyard then drove off, prompting Jermenko to get back in his cruiser and give chase.

Just over a minute later, Jermenko finds the car crashed on Wilkens Avenue off the I-695 exit. Ginyard eventually died on scene.

Police dashboard camera footage shows Jeremenko suspected that Ginyard was impaired. A toxicology report later revealed that Ginyard had a blood alcohol content of 0.10 percent, compared to the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

In the report investigators wrote "there is no basis to conclude that Officer Jeremenko caused Mr. Ginyard’s death," that would meet the threshold of a manslaughter charge.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled Ginyard’s death accidental. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle upon impact. Investigators say Ginyard was traveling at 111 mph before losing control of the wheel.

At the time of his death, investigators say Ginyard had an open arrest warrant for a previous charge of reckless driving.

The full report can be read below.