Local Eats: New restaurants give Marylanders more dining options

BALTIMORE — As Maryland continues its rebound from COVID-19 several new restaurants have recently opened up for business.

WMAR has covered many grand openings of local eateries, while reporting on others still in the works.

Here's an extensive preview of where you, your family, and friends can go out and enjoy a good meal together.

One restaurant making their presence known in the area is Honeygrow.

The Philadelphia based chain describes themselves as fast-casual serving up customizable stir-frys and salads.

They already opened a location last November at the Bel Air Plaza shopping center. Plans are currently underway to expand in Owings Mills, Arundel Mills Mall, and at a shuttered Shell gas station on York Road in Timonium.

New chicken spots also appear to be a recurring theme as of late.

Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant Raising Cane's recently opened in the Towson Row development near Whole Foods. Two other locations in Westminster and Gambrills are expected to open later this year.

Then there is the decades old North Carolina fast food chain Bojangles which has committed to opening five new restaurants throughout the Baltimore area over the next five-years.

That's not to mention the new Chick-fil-A that opened December 12 at Security Square.

For those foodies who enjoy some good Texas BBQ, Dickey's is opening for business at the Lakeshore Plaza shopping center in Pasadena and in Little Italy.

If you prefer ethnic cuisines, there are lots of options.

Akira Ramen & Izakaya opened their sixth and seventh locations at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills and Circle East in Towson.

Bubbakoo's Burritos, a New Jersey-based Mexican-food chain opened their first store off Veterans Highway in Millersville.

Kōnōkō, which is being advertised as "a Jamaican experience," is set to open this summer at the former Della Rose's spot on the Avenue at White Marsh. The owners also run Island Spice off Route 24 in Edgewood.

Owings Mills will be the new spot for Papi Cuisine, an Afro-Latin fusion restaurant based out of the Federal Hill area. The restaurant will occupy the long-vacant Don Pablo's building off of Red Run Boulevard, now known as the Restaurants at Mill Station.

Finally Das Bierhalle, the popular German-themed beer hall and restaurant on Harford Road in Parkville, announced plans to take over the Black Eyed Suzie's restaurant on Main Street in Bel Air.

You can't talk beer without including Maryland seafood.

Latitude Seafood Co. announced it would be opening their first Maryland location this spring in Festival at Bel Air.

McFaul's Oyster & Reel is another new spot opening at the Sue Island Marina in Essex. In case you're wondering, yes it's the same folks behind McFaul's IronHorse Tavern which has been located at Sanders' Corner off Cromwell Bridge Road since 2012.

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar intends to bring their "world famous crab cakes" to the Greenbrier Shopping Center off Route 22 near downtown Bel Air, marking their fourth location in the state.

If you're traveling over to Ocean City you might notice a change to the iconic Phillips Crab House building on Philadelphia Avenue. After 65-years in business, the owners decided to sell. Now the owner of Fast Eddie's said they would turn the historic location into Union Chesapeake Seafood House.

For those choosing a good steak instead, Medium Rare, a steak-and-fries restaurant with three locations in the Washington, D.C. is coming to Baltimore's Rotunda shopping center, taking the place of CineBistro movie theater.

There's also local favorite Mama's on the Half Shell which will be headed to Foundry Row sometime this spring or summer.

And of course what's dinner without dessert.

Well, Shipley Do-Nuts out of Texas has you covered. With 330 locations down south, the chain has opened a location in Odenton.