Starbucks, honeygrow to open at former gas station in Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — Two new businesses - Starbucks and honeygrow - are set to open on the site of a shuttered Shell gas station on Timonium's York Road.

The property is being developed by the same company that's planning a major and controversial "transit-oriented development" project, known as Lutherville Station, adjacent to the gas station, between York Road and the Lutherville light rail station.

For now, Starbucks and honeygrow will open soon at the former Shell at the corner of York and Ridgely roads, confirmed Rick Abbruzzese, spokesperson for Schwaber Holdings.

The salad-and-stir-fry fast-casual chain honeygrow just opened a shop in Bel Air and is opening restaurants this year in Owings Mills and Arundel Mills. The company confirmed that it expects to open at the York Road location in 2024.

Starbucks has not yet responded to a request for comment. There is already a Starbucks restaurant about a block away, as well as a mile away across from Maryland State Fairgrounds.

Lutherville Station, meanwhile, currently contains Old Navy, Big Lots, and two outlet stores. Schwaber Holdings is proposing a $228.5 million redevelopment that would include 400 apartments and a total of 221,300 square feet of retail, office, and housing space. The plan shows two four-story office buildings, as well as pedestrian connections to the light rail, a community dog park, a lawn/event space with public art, and a parking garage.

The developer submitted letters of support from The Friends of Roland Run, Inc., and Friends of Old Lutherville, Inc.

The Lutherville Community Association, however, strongly opposed the development, in a November letter to County Executive Johnny Olszewski. The LCA, which represents more than 1,000 apartments and homes, criticized the developer for not engaging the community and "a significant lack of transparency" overall.

Abbruzzese noted the TOD remains just a proposal and is waiting for County Council approval as it requires a zoning change. Councilman Wade Kach, who represents the area, has not yet responded to a request for comment on the status of that process.