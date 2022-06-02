Jamaican restaurant to open on The Avenue at White Marsh this summer

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The owners of a popular Harford County Jamaican restaurant are planning to open a dramatic new restaurant in White Marsh.

Kōnōkō is being advertised as "a Jamaican experience," with images of tropical vibes around its patio.

The Avenue at White Marsh released renderings of the restaurant on Facebook. It will open this summer in the former Della Rose's spot, and will bring "the tropics to White Marsh," said the shopping center.

The Avenue confirmed that the people behind Kōnōkō also own Island Spice, off of Route 24 in Edgewood.

The owners posted on Instagram: "Not just your ordinary Jamaican restaurant, Kōnōkō will truly be an authentic Jamaican experience!"

