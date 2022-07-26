Akira Ramen & Izakaya opening new restaurants in Gambrills & Towson

A local ramen restaurant is expanding quickly around the Baltimore area.

Akira Ramen & Izakaya now has six - soon to be seven - locations. It just opened a restaurant at The Village at Waugh Chapel shopping center in Gambrills, and is getting ready to open another one at Circle East in Towson.

Akira Ramen & Kyoto Matcha are “coming soon” to the Towson Circle area (next to @sweetgreen ) 🍜🍵



~Also, this would make at least FIVE places that offer boba tea in downtown Towson - by my count (just saying… 😉)#foodnews #towson pic.twitter.com/PO8bYgt1iH — Bryna Zumer (@BrynaZumer) June 6, 2022

The restaurant, which says it "specialize[s] in taking the authentic ramen experience to the next level," already has locations at The Avenue at White Marsh, The Shops at Canton Crossing, and across from The Mall in Columbia.

It also opened locations in Columbia and Washington, D.C. two years ago, and in Rockville in 2017.

The restaurant says it was "co-founded by Master Noodle Chef Kotani Shuichi." Izakaya is a Japanese bar.