Bubbakoo's Burritos "Mexican fusion" chain coming to Maryland

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A New Jersey-based Mexican-food chain is coming to Maryland and opening its first store in Millersville, Anne Arundel County.

Bubbakoo's Burritos will open at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the shopping center anchored by Shoppers supermarket off of Veterans Highway.

Bubbakoo's has more than 90 locations nationwide and is planning "over 100 more." The fast-casual restaurant offers build-your-own burritos, bowls, tacos, "burritodillas" and similar items, along with "lifestyle bowls" and signature entrees like the Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito and Jamaican Jerk Quesadilla.

Paul Altero and Bill Hart launched the "Mexican-fusion" chain in 2008. Hart said in a statement: