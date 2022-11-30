Mama's on the Half Shell to open at Foundry Row shopping center

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Owings Mills will soon be getting a popular Baltimore seafood restaurant.

Mama's on the Half Shell, in Canton Square, is opening its second location at Foundry Row next year. It will have a prominent location between Panera and Sake, announced developer Greenberg Gibbons.

Jackie McCusker, owner of The Mama’s Restaurant Group, said in a statement:

“It has always been a dream to bring Mama’s on the Half Shell out to the County. Foundry Row has a great environment that fits our brand and is a destination for families, professionals, and students.”

Mama's on the Half Shell, a woman-owned seafood restaurant that has been in Canton since 2003, will have a 6,090-square-foot space in Foundry Row. It will have a large dining space, bar and "extensive outdoor patio perfect for private events and family dinners." The restaurant will feature a "Baltimore Chowder House" design with vintage oyster plates, old school oyster cans, and memorabilia.

Tracey Holehan, Senior Vice President of Leasing for Greenberg Gibbons, said: “We are thrilled to add Mama’s on the Half Shell to Foundry Row. This Baltimore classic will add the perfect option to our thriving mix of restaurants, retailers, and services for the Baltimore County community.”