ESSEX, Md. — The folks behind a popular Loch Raven Reservoir-area bar/restaurant have just opened a new restaurant on the waterfront in Essex.

McFaul's IronHorse Tavern at Sanders' Corner has been in a historic building on Cromwell Bridge Road since 2012. Now its owners are opening a seafood restaurant - McFaul's Oyster & Reel - at the Sue Island Marina in Essex.

The new restaurant is replacing the New Sue Island Grill and Crab House, which closed in 2021.