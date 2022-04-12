Former Phillips Crab House in Ocean City to become new seafood restaurant

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A new owner is taking over the shuttered, original Phillips Crab House in Ocean City.

The Phillips family sold the Philadelphia Avenue location last year, after more than 65 years in business - but now it's coming back as a new seafood restaurant.

An owner of the Ocean City restaurant Fast Eddie's posted on Facebook today that the Phillips location will now become Union Chesapeake Seafood House.

The new owner wrote: "Union Chesapeake Seafood House will not veer far from Bryce and Shirley’s legendary concept. The upstairs will feature an All You Can Eat Seafood, Prime Rib & Blue Crab Buffet! The downstairs will be a full-service restaurant/crab house specializing in the finest Seafood that Maryland has to offer. Once again, it's truly an honor and a blessing to be a part of keeping this building standing in Ocean City. We love this town; we love this business! Union Chesapeake Seafood House, coming soon!"

The Facebook post that the restaurant is now hiring and employee housing is available.