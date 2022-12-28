Das Bierhalle restaurant to open second location in Bel Air

PARKVILLE, Md. — A popular Parkville beer hall has announced it's opening a second location soon, in Bel Air.

Das Bierhalle has made waves over the past four years for its German-themed restaurant, including an extensive and creative beer menu on Harford Road at Joppa.

Now the restaurant said on Facebook that it's taking over the equally popular Black Eyed Suzie's restaurant on Main Street in Bel Air.

Das Bierhalle owners said:

"We are beyond excited to finally share the details of our newest opportunity to purchase Black Eyed Suzies in Harford County!!



No one is as blessed as the Das Bierhalle team to have the support of the Parkville & Baltimore County communities. You’ve turned so many of our dreams into realities in the last four years, and we’re looking forward to the future of Das Bierhalle Bel Air!



Stay tuned for more details on when you can stop in for the first time (or maybe your favorite bartender will slide you a soft opening invite!) 😉



Thank you all so much for your continued support - we can’t wait to show Main Street what we’re all about!"

The restaurant notes that it's keeping its "home base Parkville" location.

Black Eyed Suzie's says it's "passing the torch" to Das Bierhalle on Jan. 29.