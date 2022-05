BALTIMORE — A new restaurant from the DC area is set to open in Baltimore's Rotunda shopping center, taking the place of CineBistro movie theater.

Medium Rare, a steak-and-fries restaurant which has three locations in the Washington, D.C. area, announced that it's coming to Baltimore - specifically, Hampden.

The restaurant specializes in a "prix fixe" menu, with a dinner of culotte steak and fries, bread and salad (plus a vegan option and desserts).