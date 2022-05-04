Bertucci's closes in White Marsh; Pappas Restaurant coming to Bel Air

New restaurants continue to pop up, while others close in the area.

Bertucci's in White Marsh is now permanently closed, off of Honeygo Boulevard. Meanwhile, Pappas Restaurant, which has three Baltimore-area locations, is planning to open a site in Bel Air.

Bertucci's closed abruptly, apparently at the end of last month. The freestanding restaurant has been next to Red Lobster and The Avenue at White Marsh for years.

The restaurant has locations in Timonium, Columbia and the Bel Air area.

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar announced last week that its "world famous crab cakes are coming soon to the Greenbrier Shopping Center," off of Route 22 near downtown Bel Air.

Besides its three locations in Cockeysville, Parkville and Glen Burnie, Pappas is also opening a national distribution center on Belair Road in Perry Hall.

