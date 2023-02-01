Bojangles is coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore.

Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu Foods, LLC have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore, with locations in Hagerstown and Frederick throughout the next five years.

The family-owned and operated business is based in Frederick and has more than two decades of restaurant franchising experience.

This news comes after a Raising Cane's restaurant was opened in Towson earlier this month.

