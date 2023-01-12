Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy

PASADENA, Md. — A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location, according to its website.

The restaurant offers signature slow-smoked Texas-style BBQ, and has more than 500 locations since opening in Dallas in 1941.

Dickey's is in the Lakeshore Plaza shopping center on Mountain Road at Magothy Beach Road.

The company's website also says it's "coming soon" to 205 Albemarle Street in Little Italy, at the corner with Pratt Street.