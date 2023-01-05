Papi Cuisine to open in former Don Pablo's restaurant in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Another popular Baltimore City restaurant is getting ready to open in Owings Mills.

Papi Cuisine, an Afro-Latin fusion restaurant in the Federal Hill area, is setting up shop in the long-vacant Don Pablo's building off of Red Run Boulevard (now known as the Restaurants at Mill Station).

The restaurant only opened a brick-and-mortar location in 2020, but has quickly gained a following in Federal Hill and has more than 122,000 followers on Instagram.

Papi Cuisine's "elevated casual" dining experience was highlighted during Baltimore City's Black Owned Restaurant Tour week last year. The restaurant's website notes: "We are now proudly one of the most sought after restaurants in Maryland. We look forward to expanding Papi Cuisine and being able to serve more guests, across the country and one day globally."

Executive chef and owner Alex Perez told WMAR:

"I call it an Afro-Latin fusion, so I take flavors that I learn to cook in Dominican Republic and I fuse it with African, French, Italian, Southern American dishes."

A sign on the former Don Pablo's building says Papi Cuisine is "coming soon."

