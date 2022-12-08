Watch Now
Chick-fil-A opening this month at Security Square Mall

Chick-fil-A drive-thru window
Posted at 4:30 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 16:30:51-05

WOODLAWN, Md. — Chick-fil-A will open next week at the former Bennigan's site by Security Square Mall.

It's the latest sign of progress in revitalization efforts at the shopping center.

The Security Square Chick-fil-A announced today that it will open Dec. 12 off of Security Boulevard. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will employ about 115 employees. It will be owned by William Barge III, who also oversees the Chick-fil-A restaurants on Route 40 and at UMBC in Catonsville.

Instead of the traditional "First 100" grand opening celebration, the restaurant has identified 100 local heroes and surprise them with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

This will be Chick-fil-A's fourth restaurant in northwestern Baltimore County.

Baltimore County's "Reimagine Security Square" public design charrette just held its last meeting and released the results last month. This summer, the county announced it would spend $10 million to buy the former Sears building, part of a $20 million package to revitalize the mall.

