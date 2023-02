BEL AIR, Md. — A new place to enjoy seafood and drinks is set to open in Bel Air this spring.

Latitude Seafood Co. announced on its Facebook page it's opening a new location in Festival at Bel Air.

The restaurant has two other locations in Midlothian and Richmond. This will be the first location in our state.

They offer a variety of seafood dishes and their website claims they have fresh fish delivered daily.

They also offer 67 wines, 49 beers and 14 handcrafted cocktails.