Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to open 10+ locations in Baltimore area

Posted at 6:02 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 18:02:30-05

The Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant Raising Cane's has announced that it hopes to open at least 10 stores in the Baltimore area in the next two years.

The first will be in Towson, in the Towson Row development anchored by Whole Foods. It will open by the end of the year, confirmed a spokesperson.

Two others will also open in Westminster and Gambrills in early 2023.

The chain is also targeting the following markets over the next two years, in no particular order: Columbia, Glen Burnie, Linthicum Heights, Bel Air, Annapolis, Parkville, Timonium and Baltimore.

Raising Cane's first opened in 1996 and has about 600 locations nationwide. It will have a 3,900-square-foot restaurant at the corner of York Road in Towson.

