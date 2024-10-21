Body-worn camera footage shows armed man gunned down by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Monday released body-worn camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month.

The October 9 incident occurred in a wooded area around Pennsylvania Avenue and Pitcher Street.

Video starts after Robert Phillip Nedd, Jr., 54, struck a parked car while driving the wrong direction on a one-way street.

The incident is seen through the camera and point of view of sergeant Thomas Gross.

Gross first introduces himself to Nedd, before asking him to sit down on a curb.

The sergeant then requests medical attention for Nedd to rule out any injuries related to the crash.

This is when Nedd takes off running with Gross giving chase.

Nedd hides against a fence line in a dark wooded area nearby.

Gross notes seeing something in Nedd's hand.

Backup officers Tyler Douglas and James Klein are next to arrive on scene.

They post up on the other side of the fence, while ordering Nedd to show his hands.

As all three officers close in, at least one shouts at Nedd to "drop it."

Within seconds gunfire rings out, leaving Nedd dead. A gun was recovered near his body.

After the shooting, Police Commissioner Richard Worley commented on the officers actions.

"From what I saw preliminary, they did what they thought was the best thing in the situation, and unfortunately for the suspect, he didn't survive."

An internal investigation is ongoing.

To view the video, click here. Be warned it's graphic.