Officers won't face charges after wrong-way driver fled on 695

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County police officers won't be facing any charges after a fatal crash back in April.

On April 7, police found a stolen vehicle in a hotel parking lot on Belmont Avenue just after midnight.

Police got word the car was stolen, and additional officers were near the parking lot waiting to see what happened with it.

A man, later identified as as DeMarco Andre Davis, entered the car and began driving it out of the hotel parking lot.

Police say they tried to stop the car, but Davis sped away, and police followed.

For several minutes, they followed Davis until he drove onto an exit ramp of the I-695 outer loop near the Liberty Road exit.

The stolen car then crashed head-on into an Acura TSX driven by 37-year-old Dimeka Thornton. She died on scene.

Davis was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was charged accordingly.

Police said the outer loop, from Exit 18 to I-795, was closed for the accident.

"The Office of the Attorney General has declined to pursue charges in this case because, based on the evidence obtained in its investigation, the subject officers did not commit a crime," the report said.