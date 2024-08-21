Deputies cleared, speeding driver charged over deadly chase that ended in t-bone crash

BETHESDA, Md. — Two Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies have been cleared of wrongdoing for their involvement in a deadly car chase earlier this year.

It all happened overnight April 27 in Bethesda.

Timothy Wayne Pack, 21, and a woman were driving home from a concert in Reston, Virginia.

Pack sped past deputies Connor Clifford and Paul Nelson who were driving the opposite direction on Rockville Pike to serve a protective order nearby.

The deputies made a U-turn to try and pull Pack over for speeding.

By that time, Pack's Dodge was already about eight seconds and more than 1000 feet ahead of the deputies cruiser.

Within the next minute Pack t-boned a Honda driven by 25-year-old Jasmin Gimon at speeds around 118 mph.

Upon impact, Pack's Dodge flipped multiple times ending up on its roof, but he still managed to run away, only to be caught by deputies a short time later.

Gimon was left trapped inside her Honda and died on scene. The woman riding with Pack survived.

According to an investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, Pack consumed alcohol before leaving the concert but didn't specify whether his blood alcohol level was beyond the legal limit.

Online court records show Pack was charged with felony negligent manslaughter and a slew of traffic crimes, none of which include DUI or DWI.

He's currently being held without bail and is scheduled to begin trial on December 2.