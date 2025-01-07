Video shows police rescuing screaming mother, child after man shoots into Laurel home

LAUREL, Md. — A chaotic tragic scene caught on video in Laurel.

The body-worn camera footage from November 30 shows Howard County Police responding to an aggravated domestic assault in progress.

Officers were called to a home on American Pharoah Lane for a man firing a shotgun through the front door and forcing his way inside.

First on scene was officer Joseph Debronzo. Most of the body-worn camera footage is from his point-of-view.

The video starts with Debronzo arming himself with an assault rifle, before walking towards the home.

While approaching, Debronzo says he can see multiple spent shell casings on the front porch.

Debronzo reports hearing screaming, and notifies dispatch that he's going inside the home.

Prior to making entry, the suspect allegedly appears from the second story window and proceeds to exchange gunfire with Debronzo.

After shots ring out, a woman with a small child is heard screaming for help.

A backup officer instructs the woman to drop the child from the window, into his awaiting arms.

The child and woman were both safely removed from the home.

Later a SWAT team searched inside and located the suspect, Tyree Winslow, shot to death.

Near his body, police discovered several loaded firearms and a knife.

Court records show a protective order issued against Winslow back in 2017 for domestic violence in Calvert County.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

To view the video, click here. Be warned it is graphic.