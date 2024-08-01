"I don't want them to kill you baby": Crying mother begs son to drop gun before deadly police encounter

FAIRLAND, Md. — The cries of a mother begging her armed son to surrender before he was shot and killed by police.

On May 30, Bishop Jones-Daniel was experiencing a mental health crisis at an apartment on Hampton Point Drive near Silver Spring.

He reportedly fired a gun inside forcing his brother to jump out a window and call police.

Their mother was still inside with the alleged gunman, prompting officers to declare a hostage-barricade.

On Thursday the Maryland Attorney General's Office released police body-worn camera footage of the incident.

Officers negotiated with Daniel for nearly two hours.

RELATED: Man killed by police SWAT team following standoff in Silver Spring

For a good portion of that time, video shows police on the phone with Daniel's mother trying to convince her to escape.

At times the mother claims Daniel is blocking the door, but also appeared hesitant to leave her son unattended.

Throughout her conversation with police the mother is in tears pleading with Daniel to stop and drop the gun.

Although it's not completely audible in the video, the mother and officers on scene indicate that Daniel fired a couple more shots.

"Listen to mommy," she says. "Baby they gonna kill you and I don't want them to kill you baby."

On a couple occasions, the mother passes the phone to Daniel so officers can speak with him.

Police repeatedly tell Daniel he's not in trouble, but explain that he needs to drop the gun and come outside for help.

At some point the mother is heard saying "he thinks people are after him."

Just after 2am, SWAT officers entered the apartment leading to a deadly encounter with Daniel.

A gun was recovered from the scene. Daniel's mother, who is seen standing in the middle of the action, screaming as gunfire breaks out. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

The officer who fired is Edward Cochran, a 14-year veteran of the department.

An investigation into Cochran's actions remains ongoing.

To watch the video, click here, be warned it is extremely graphic beginning around the 27:56 mark.

