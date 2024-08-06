Deadly officer-involved shooting in Southwest Baltimore is under investigation

BALTIMORE — The Attorney General's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

According to the AG's Office, body cam footage shows officers saw a male walking in the Unit Block of North Gilmor Street and tried to stop him.

The male, who is identified as a juvenile, began running away from police, prompting a foot pursuit.

In the Unit Block of North Stricker Street, during the pursuit, he revealed a gun at which time multiple officers fired their weapons striking him.

The officers attempted to render medical aid, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say a loaded handgun was found near the juvenile.

No officers were injured.

Under juvenile privacy laws, the victim's identity is being withheld.

The AG's Office says that the body cam footage will be released in accordance with the Baltimore Police Department and Independent Investigation Unit's policies.