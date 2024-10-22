No charges filed after officers kill man suspected of violent crime spree

BALTIMORE — The officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man back in January won't be facing charges.

This stems from an incident that happened on January 30, near a laundromat in New Carrollton.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers found a disabled Nissan Rogue that was reported stolen during a carjacking several hours earlier.

Police say as they were waiting for the evidence collection team to come get the Rogue, and they watched a man walk into the parking lot.

The man, Artell Cunningham, walked up to officers and pulled out two handguns prompting police to shoot.

He was shot a total of nine times and later died at a hospital.

The officers who fired have been identified as Sergeant Byron Purnell and Corporal Carlos Batenga.

After completing its investigation and evaluating all available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined neither of the officers committed a crime under Maryland law.

Cunningham was connected to another incident the day before. Police say Cunningham entered a parked car and shot the driver, leaving them in critical condition, in Washington D.C.

Next, Cunningham unsuccessfully tried carjacking a victim on 3rd Street NE.

About 15 minutes later, he shot and killed a man then took off with his Chrysler 200. This car was found overnight in Takoma Park.

His spree didn't end there.

He then carjacking another car, the Nissan Rogue. Around 3 a.m., Cunningham opened fire in the direction of a Washington D.C. police officer who was passing by on Interstate 295.