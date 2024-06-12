Bodycam footage shows ending to shootout that injured officer, killed suspect

BALTIMORE — Newly released body camera video shows the deadly aftermath of a shootout in South Baltimore.

It happened on May 24, in the 3400 block of S. Hanover Street. That's where they found 39-year-old Anthony Ferguson sitting outside.

He was recognized as a person of interest in a different shooting that happened two days earlier.

In the body camera video, officers ask Ferguson if he had a weapon on him and ignores them.

He then stands up, removes a gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers.

After refusing orders to drop the weapon, Ferguson exchanged gunfire with five officers leading to his death.

One officer was also struck by gunfire in his bulletproof vest.

Both Ferguson and the officer were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Ferguson was pronounced dead, while the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The involved officers have been identified as sergeant Timothy Copeland, detective Nicholas Wellems, and officers Brandall Mable, Nicolas Sturla, and Kevin Retamales.

A gun was recovered from Ferguson at the scene.

To watch the body camera video, click here.

Be warned, the above video is graphic.