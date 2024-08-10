Police investigate a motorcycle crash in Laurel that killed one man

LAUREL, Md — Howard County police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday in Laurel.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. when a 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 motorcycle traveling north on Washington Boulevard struck a truck making a left turn onto southbound Washington Boulevard.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene; the occupants of the truck were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Washington Boulevard in the collision area was closed for approximately 3 ½ hours.