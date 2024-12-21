Police involved shooting in Charles County under investigation

WHITE PLAINS, Md. — An investigation is underway after a deadly police-involved shooting in Charles County.

On Friday, December 20th, around 3 p.m., deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive in White Plains, an address known to deputies according to a Facebook post.

A male, at that address, had called 9-1-1 reporting a kidnapping and sexual assault in progress, at that location.

When police arrived, they observed a man wearing a mask inside the home. He eventually exited through the garage. The garage doors were open, and that is where deputies encountered the man.

There was an interaction with the man, and at some point deputies fired their weapons, hitting him. They then provided medical aid until EMS crews arrived. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Some of the deputies were wearing body-worn cameras, and the incident was recorded.

It will be up to the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland State Attorney General to determine what happens next.

In a news release sent on Saturday, it stated the IID typically will release the name of the decedent and discharging officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary. The IID will also release body-worn camera footage, typically 3 weeks after the incident.

