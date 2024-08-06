No charges for officer involved in car crash that left woman dead in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — The Attorney General's Office will not seek charges in a deadly police-involved crash in Carroll County in April 2024.

Around 11:30 pm, Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Hessler was on patrol when he saw a man speeding on Liberty Road in Eldersburg.

He activated his lights and tried to perform a traffic stop on the car, but the driver, identified as Jamal Steele, did not stop.

Seconds after the attempt to stop Steele, Deputy Hessler lost sight of the car and turned off his lights.

It was later discovered that Steele crossed over the double yellow lines into the westbound lanes of Liberty Road and struck an SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV, Kayla Rodriguez-Garcia, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Steele also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The AG's Independent Investigation Division completed its investigation on July 29.

As a result of that investigation, Attorney General Anthony Brown declined to prosecute Deputy Hessler.