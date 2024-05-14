Watch Now
Girl dies after 25 mile long police chase ends in Anne Arundel County

Posted at 3:08 PM, May 14, 2024
HARWOOD, Md. — A Monday morning police chase ends in tragedy.

It all started overnight in Calvert County, when deputies received reports of cars being broken into near Huntingtown.

Around 5:30am police spotted a car believed to be involved. They tried pulling the driver over, but they fled.

Calvert County gave chase, leading to a 25 minute pursuit through Anne Arundel County.

The getaway car ended up crashing into a pickup truck at Birdsville and Solomons Island Roads in Harwood.

Three people were inside at the time, including a young girl in the front passenger's seat.

She later died at the hospital. The driver is in critical condition. Another passenger in the backseat, and the pickup truck driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear if police did link the trio to the initial break-ins.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating the deputies actions.

