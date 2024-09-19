'I got hostages in this b****': No charges against officers in deadly Pikesville shooting

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Officers involved in a deadly shooting in Pikesville early this year will not face charges, the Attorney General's Office said.

On January 9, around 11:40 am, police were called to a BP gas station for a domestic-related disturbance involving a man armed with a gun.



Body-cam footage showed the suspect, Sha-Kim Akil Webley, 29, inside the gas station pointing a gun at officers.

Police quickly retreated and ordered Webley to surrender.

After about seven minutes, Webley contacted the police and spoke with a dispatcher who asked: 'What's the address of your emergency?'

To which Webley replied, 'Yo I got hostages in this b****.'

The dispatcher again asked Webley to give them the address, to which he replied 'It's a [convenience store]. Tell these m********** I'm not going without a fight.'

As the conversation continued, Webley expressed to the dispatcher he wanted his kids to know he loved them and was sorry.

He told the dispatcher this was his "last day" and he tried to do what he could to "make it big."

After hanging up, Webley moved to the front of the store and fired one shot.

Just seconds later, he opened the door moving towards officers while aiming and firing his gun.

Officers Fleck, Helphenstine, and Taylor, each fired striking him 15 times.

After three seconds of gunfire, Webley fell to the ground with the gun still in his right hand.

Officers treated Webley for his injuries before an ambulance took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

No one in the public or any officers were injured when the gunfire was being exchanged.

With no charges being filed against officers, the Attorney General's Office has finished their investigation into the shooting.