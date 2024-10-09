Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

WMAR-2 News Candidate Guide

Posted
Vote stations May 14 2024.jpg
WMAR-2 News/Bill Fink
Voting stations at a Baltimore City polling place on May 14, 2024.
Vote stations May 14 2024.jpg

Your voice in this upcoming election matters. As part of our In Focus commitment to digging deeper and adding context, we reached out to all of the candidates on the ballot in Congressional races for the MD 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 7th districts and for all contested races in Baltimore City. This is an effort to give you the opportunity to better understand your options and learn more about the candidates trying to get your vote.

Baltimore Region Congressional Races

Congressional Candidate Profiles
Blane Miller - submission.jpg

America Votes

MD-1: Blaine Miller (D)

Kim Klacik - submission.jpeg

America Votes

MD-2: Kim Klacik (R)

JO Portait 4.jpeg

America Votes

MD-2: John "Johnny O" Olszewski (D)

Jasen Wunder - submission.jpg

America Votes

MD-2: Jasen Wunder (L)

Sarah Elfreth

America Votes

MD-3: Sarah Elfreth (D)

Steinberger - submission.jpg

America Votes

MD-3: Robert Steinberger (R)

Neil Parrott headshot.jpeg

America Votes

MD-6: Neil Parrott (R)

We did not receive responses from the following candidates: Rep. Andy Harris (R), Joshua O'Brien (L), Miguel Barahas (L), April McClain Delaney (D), Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D), Scott M. Collier (R) and Ronald M. Owens-Bey (L).

Baltimore City Contested Races

Baltimore City Candidate Profiles
Shannon Wright Campaign Headshot.jpg

America Votes

Mayor: Pastor Shannon Wright (R)

zeke headshot.jpeg

America Votes

City Council President: Zeke Cohen (D)

Emmanuel Digman - submission.jpg

America Votes

City Council President: Emmanuel Digman (R)

Christopher Anderson - submission.jpg

America Votes

City Council District 7: Christopher Anderson (R)

Renaud Deaundre Brown - submission.jpg

America Votes

City Council District 14: Renaud Brown (G)

ramos headshot 4.23.jpeg

America Votes

City Council District 14: Odette Ramos (D)

We did not receive responses from the following candidates: Mayor Brandon Scott (D), Councilmember Danielle McCray (D), Andy Zipay (R), Councilmember James Torrence (D), Councilmember Tony Glover (D), Alexander Artis (R).

If you are a candidate or a representative of a campaign in one of these races that does not have a profile and would like to fill one out, please email storyideas@wmar.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.