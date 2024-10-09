WMAR-2 News Candidate Guide

Your voice in this upcoming election matters. As part of our In Focus commitment to digging deeper and adding context, we reached out to all of the candidates on the ballot in Congressional races for the MD 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 7th districts and for all contested races in Baltimore City. This is an effort to give you the opportunity to better understand your options and learn more about the candidates trying to get your vote.

Baltimore Region Congressional Races

We did not receive responses from the following candidates: Rep. Andy Harris (R), Joshua O'Brien (L), Miguel Barahas (L), April McClain Delaney (D), Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D), Scott M. Collier (R) and Ronald M. Owens-Bey (L).

Baltimore City Contested Races

We did not receive responses from the following candidates: Mayor Brandon Scott (D), Councilmember Danielle McCray (D), Andy Zipay (R), Councilmember James Torrence (D), Councilmember Tony Glover (D), Alexander Artis (R).

If you are a candidate or a representative of a campaign in one of these races that does not have a profile and would like to fill one out, please email storyideas@wmar.com.

