Candidate Profile: Christopher Anderson (R)

Bio : "Christopher Anderson is a proud father, U.S. Coast Guard veteran, community advocate, mentor and devout Christian. Christopher is running for election to the Baltimore City Council to represent District 7 in Maryland.

Like many Baltimoreans, Chris wants real change in the Baltimore City Government. He plans to address the strategic infrastructure investment, underperforming schools, and smarter crime reduction strategies, particularly those focused on empowering Baltimore’s most vulnerable residents. As a young man, Chris could be seen helping his late grandfather, Christopher Bland, who owned and operated Bland's Carryout, a popular eatery in the district. Through working at the carryout, Chris learned the values of hard work and discipline in addition to seeing first-hand the pride that came with serving flavorful meals to the residents of the 7th District. Chris then attended Carver Vocational-Technical High School and later Baltimore City Community College where he studied criminal justice. His interest in service led him to enlist with the U.S. Coast Guard where he proudly served in securing our nation's ports. Chris has marched alongside many community activists in support of causes targeting corruption and cronyism. He has spoken out in various community forums on the critical need for fiscal, ethical, and moral accountability and transparency in the 7th District. Like many residents of the 7th district, Chris strongly maintains that we can and should do better for West Baltimore."

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/19583960/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="cards visualization" />

All answers have been submitted by the candidate.