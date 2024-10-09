Candidate Profile: Kim Klacik (R)

Bio : "Kim Klacik is a mother, radio talk show host, political action committee founder, and a 2020 Trump endorsed congressional nominee.

Now, Kim Klacik is running in the place she’s long called home, Congressional District 2. As a Middle River resident fed up with the far left’s policies and the blurring of the city and county lines, Klacik is equipped to flip a seat once held by two patriots, former governor Bob Ehrlich and Congresswoman Helen Bentley."

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/19615450/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="cards visualization" />

All answers have been submitted by the candidate.