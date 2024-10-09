Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Candidate Profile: Kim Klacik (R)

Maryland's Second Congressional District
Posted
Kim Klacik - submission.jpeg
Courtesy: Kim Klacik for Congress campaign
Kim Klacik - submission.jpeg

Bio: "Kim Klacik is a mother, radio talk show host, political action committee founder, and a 2020 Trump endorsed congressional nominee.

Now, Kim Klacik is running in the place she’s long called home, Congressional District 2. As a Middle River resident fed up with the far left’s policies and the blurring of the city and county lines, Klacik is equipped to flip a seat once held by two patriots, former governor Bob Ehrlich and Congresswoman Helen Bentley."

All answers have been submitted by the candidate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.