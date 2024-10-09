Candidate Profile: Odette Ramos (D)

Bio : "Odette Ramos is currently serving in her first term as Baltimore City Councilwoman for the 14th District. She is a champion for good government, tackling vacant and abandoned properties, reforming tax sale and landlord/tenant laws, and affordable housing. She has passed several pieces of legislation to further those goals including reforms to the OIG to make it independent, the city’s landmark Inclusionary Housing bill, tenant opportunity to purchase, and several bills to address vacant housing. Prior to becoming a city councilwoman she was the Executive Director for the Community Development Network of Maryland working on housing issues statewide. She has been a small business owner and community organizer. She has been in Baltimore for over 33 years having graduated from Goucher College and then Rutgers University for her masters degree. Ramos is the first person of Latine decent elected to any office in Baltimore City. She lives in the Charle Village / Waverly area with her husband and daughter."

