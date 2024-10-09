Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Candidate Profile: Emmanuel Digman (R)

Baltimore City Council President
Posted
Emmanuel Digman - submission.jpg
Courtesy: Emmanuel Dimgman for City Council President campaign
Emmanuel Digman - submission.jpg

Bio: "Served D.O.D. for 30 years mainly as an Mechanical Engineer involved with most all levels of building/facility design and renovation such as feasibility studies, design concept to construction drawings, building cost analysis, meeting customer and legal building/environmental requirements, reviewing bids, construction management, project/program management, and budgeting. However during this engineering time I used my off hours and vacation time for political activism fighting to retain our constitutional rights in Annapolis for 20 years plus. I found the only real solution was to replace existing officials by running for office. Last election I received more than by party could provide in votes for the MD State Senate 46."

All answers have been submitted by the candidate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.