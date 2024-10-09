Candidate Profile: Zeke Cohen (D)

Bio : "Zeke Cohen has represented the First District on the Baltimore City Council since 2016 and is now the presumptive Democratic nominee for City Council President. He was prompted to seek this office because of his firm belief that Baltimore deserves better in terms of city services and quality of life. He is unwavering in his love of Baltimore City, its residents, and its potential. A former teacher and founder of a nonprofit teaching community organizing to young people, he ran for office with the belief that democracy only works when everyone has a voice in the process.

In July 2019, Zeke introduced the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act, making Baltimore the first city in the country to comprehensively legislate trauma-responsive care. The bill, which was signed into law in February 2020, and the movement that propelled it forward were created to help Baltimore heal from our enduring legacies of trauma, racism and violence. He also sponsored the Gender-Inclusive Single-User Restroom bill, the Strengthening Renters' Safety Act, and the Transparency in Lobbying Act."

All answers have been submitted by the candidate.