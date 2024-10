Bio : "I’m a 42-year-old paramedic and a father of three. When I’m not working, I spend my days off with my kids and trying to make the world a better place for them. I firmly believe in honesty and integrity, and I plan to serve my community in the same way."

All answers have been submitted by the candidate.