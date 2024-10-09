Candidate Profile: John "Johnny O" Olszewski (D)

Bio : "I have dedicated my life to serving our communities, including time as a public school teacher, state delegate, and Baltimore County Executive. I am a father and a husband who was born and raised in Baltimore County, an alumnus of our public school system, and the first in my family to earn a college degree.

I am proud to have led a bold and transformative vision for a better Baltimore County, from closing an inherited $81 million budget deficit while raising educator pay to tackling big issues like bipartisan gun safety legislation and promoting reproductive freedom.

In Congress, I’ll continue delivering results to Marylanders’ toughest problems. With so much dysfunction in Washington, we need a new generation of leaders who have the experience to deliver for our communities. Whether it’s protecting abortion access, improving public safety, or restoring transparency and accountability in our government, I’ll continue building on the progress we’ve made here in Maryland."

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/19615266/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="cards visualization" />

All answers have been submitted by the candidate.