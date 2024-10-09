Candidate Profile: Sarah Elfreth (D)

Bio : "First elected in 2018 to represent Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, Senator Sarah Elfreth is the youngest woman ever elected to the Maryland Senate. She is passionately committed to serving her constituents in the State House and her community. Sarah has led the charge to bring colleagues together to pass the 91 bills that range from implementing the largest investment in Maryland’s State Parks, creating Maryland’s first Office of Statewide Broadband, providing treatment for veterans living with PTSD, expanding prenatal care for healthy Maryland mothers, and environmental protection. Sarah is the Democratic nominee in the 3rd Congressional District of Maryland.

Sarah serves on the Budget & Taxation Committee where she Chairs the Subcommittee on Public Safety, Transportation and Environment and is responsible for balancing and overseeing the budgets of over 20 departments and agencies. As one of two senators representing Maryland on the multi-state Chesapeake Bay Commission, Sarah works with colleagues in Pennsylvania and Virginia to build regional consensus and implement policy solutions to protect and restore the Bay. In May of 2024, Sarah won the Democratic nomination in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District, building a diverse coalition to defeat more than 20 candidates."

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/19627685/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="cards visualization" />

All answers have been submitted by the candidate.

