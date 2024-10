Bio : "Running on accountable schools (Blueprint funding), affordable housing and repealing at will employment. Encouraging no votes on Questions F and H, Harborplace development and reduction of the city council.

I have a Master's in Music, active with electoral reform, peace and justice. Lived in Pringe George's 36 yrs before moving to Baltimore co. and now city.

80 years of Democratic rule should end with another party, better policy."

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/19627529/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="cards visualization" />

