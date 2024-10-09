Candidate Profile: Blaine Miller (D)

Bio : "I'm Blane Miller—a son, a father, a small business owner, a veteran, and most importantly, an American who deeply cares about our community and country. Born and raised in Havre de Grace, Maryland, I graduated from high school with a strong desire to serve. Right after graduation, I joined the military, dedicating myself to protecting the values and freedoms we all hold dear.

After my military service, I worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as a contractor. There, I had the privilege of supporting the warfighter by testing and evaluating equipment essential for our troops' safety and effectiveness. Contributing to our nation's defense in this way was an honor, and it reinforced my commitment to serving others.

About ten years ago, I took a leap of faith and opened a small construction consulting firm. Drawing on the skills and experiences I'd gathered over the years, I built a business that has been thriving ever since. Running my own company has taught me the value of hard work, integrity, and the importance of supporting our local economy.

I've decided to run for office because I care—plain and simple. I don't have all the answers, and I believe that's okay. What I do have is a genuine desire to be effective and responsive, to represent all of us fairly and justly. My campaign isn't about ego or personal gain; it's about bringing common sense and a caring attitude to a system that desperately needs it.

My approach has always been to find the middle ground, to listen, and to act with common sense. As my grandmother used to say, "There's your side, my side, and then the truth." I carry that wisdom with me in everything I do, striving to see all sides of an issue before making decisions."

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/19583293/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="cards visualization" />

All answers have been submitted by the candidate.