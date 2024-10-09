Candidate Profile: Robert Steinberger (R)

Bio : "Rob Steinberger is a husband, father of three young children, and I lives in Arnold. Rob attended the University of Notre Dame on a Naval ROTC scholarship, graduated with a BA in Economics, Japanese and Computer Applications and was commissioned into the Naval Individual Ready Reserves. He received his MBA from Darden at UVA, his JD from Pace, and an MA in Education Technology Leadership from George Washington University. The majority of Rob’s career has been in Finance, Strategic Planning and Operations, having worked at a variety of companies – both large and small – most recently as the CFO of South Moon Under in Annapolis. Rob is currently practicing corporate law and is admitted to practice law in MD, NY and CT. Rob has also served on the board of several non-profit organizations, including Careers for People with Disabilities and the National MS Society. Rob is new to politics and will bring a fresh voice to Washington representing the people of Maryland’s 3rd District. Rob entered this race to be part of teh solution - like so many voters, he feels the politics as usual formula is just not working for teh American people. He wants to truly be the voice of Maryland's D3 in Congress."

