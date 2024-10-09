Candidate Profile: Neil Parrott (R)

Bio : "Neil Parrott is a lifelong Marylander who lives and has raised his family right in the center of Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. Neil is an Eagle Scout, and a father of three great kids. Neil and April will celebrate their 25th Anniversary this November. Neil studied Civil Engineering at UMCP, obtained his Professional Engineer License, and earned his MBA from Mount Saint Mary’s.

In 2010, Neil was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates and continued to serve western Maryland for 3 terms until 2022. Before starting his own small business in Hagerstown, Neil worked as a Traffic Engineer at the Maryland State Highway Administration in Frederick County, then served as the Deputy Director of Public Works for Engineering for the City of Frederick. Neil has literally been solving problems for decades.

In 2016, Neil and April, along with their 3 kids, founded the Hagerstown Area Summer Swimming program to promote safety in the water and healthy competition. Neil serves as Head Coach, and the league has now served over 1,000 swimmers in Washington County. Neil partnered with the Boys & Girls Club and the City of Hagerstown to provide low-cost swim lessons to hundreds of children in the community.

Neil stands up for common sense and for what is right. When the State of Maryland proposed a glaringly gerrymandered map, Neil solicited Judicial Watch to help him sue the state. THEY WON! Because of Neil’s lawsuit, Maryland had to redraw the lines, and western Maryland, including Frederick and northern Montgomery County, now have a chance for fair representation. Each year that Neil was in the State House, he introduced common-sense legislation and successfully passed over a dozen bills."

