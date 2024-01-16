Tracking murders and shootings in Baltimore County for 2024

BALTIMORE COUNTY — In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in Baltimore City.

So in May 2022, we started this new tracker to help keep you informed of the latest shootings and murders in Baltimore County.

Here's the list for 2024:

1/14 - Shortly before noon, officers responded to the area of Old Eastern and Selig Avenues for a report of a shooting. They discovered two 15-year-old boysshot suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.