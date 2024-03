MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A deadly double shooting is under investigation in Middle River.

Thursday night around 8:30 Baltimore County Police were called to the 9600 block of Pulaski Highway.

On scene officers discovered to men with fatal gunshot wounds.

At this time police haven't revealed any information on what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.