PIKESVILLE, Md. — A teen was killed following a shooting in Baltimore County this weekend.

On Sunday, around 2:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Reisterstown Road for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they saw a victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim, a 16-year-old, was taken to a hospital where they later died.

This was an isolated incident as the two people were known to each other, police add.